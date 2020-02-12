Syed Murad Ali Shah orders preparation of new traffic management plan to resolve traffic issues

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the traffic jams and poor traffic flow on important roads in the city during rush hours is the manifestation of poor traffic planning and management, therefore a new plan to manage traffic in Saddar, Metropole, Clifton and I.I.Chundrigar Road is need of the hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the traffic jams and poor traffic flow on important roads in the city during rush hours is the manifestation of poor traffic planning and management, therefore a new plan to manage traffic in Saddar, Metropole, Clifton and I.I.Chundrigar Road is need of the hour.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding Traffic Management in the city here on Wednesday at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, CM Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Traffic Javed Maher, PD Karachi Package Khalid Masroor and Babr Sani.

The Commissioner Karachi gave presentation to the chief minister in which different options of one-way, removal of signals and installation of new signals were suggested.

The chief minister said that only declaring the Club Road as one-way was not enough and solution of the problem.

He said that we will have to adopt holistic approach by removing traffic congestion and jams from the entire areas right from Chundgrigar Road to Shaheen Complex, Shaheen Complex to Fuwara Chowk, Fuwara Chowk to Metropole corner towards Shahrah-e-Faisal and towards Clifton and at Avari Towers.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there are different options of one way of different roads.

He suggested that the choking points at Metropole, Avari, I.I Chundrigar Road have to be removed with best traffic engineering.

The construction of flyover and under passes were not the appropriate solutions, he said.

The chief minister said that from Shaheen Complex there were two roads leading to Fawara Chowk and both the roads, Governor House Road and PIA office road have been allowed two ways.

Therefore, both the roads remain choked at rush hours.

Similarly, the traffic coming from Fuwara Chowk and Saddar gets choked at Avari, he said.

He raised questioner that why traffic from Shaheen Complex to Avari via Fuwara Chowk and Saddar towards Avari has been allowed to create mayhem at Avari and Metropole hotel.

Why some traffic of saddar could not be diverted towards Army selection Center towards Shahrah-e-Faisal from Regent Plaza Area, he said.

He questioned that why traffic coming from Fuwara Chowk is not allowed to go directly towards Clifton without moving around Metropole.

A separate presentation was also given by PD Karachi Package Khalid Masroor and Baber Sani and they also discussed different plan.

Finally, it was decided that Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General of Karachi, DIG Traffic and Khalid Masroor and KD Engineering Bureau Chief would visit entire area and asses the situation of the traffic and study the roads which could be made one way and what other option could be adopted to remove unnecessary traffic diversion and congestion.

Syed Murad Ali Shah gave three months to the team not only work out a feasible plan of traffic management but implement it from June 2020 when schools go on summer vacation.