UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syed Murad Ali Shah Orders Preparation Of New Traffic Management Plan To Resolve Traffic Issues

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Syed Murad Ali Shah orders preparation of new traffic management plan to resolve traffic issues

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the traffic jams and poor traffic flow on important roads in the city during rush hours is the manifestation of poor traffic planning and management, therefore a new plan to manage traffic in Saddar, Metropole, Clifton and I.I.Chundrigar Road is need of the hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the traffic jams and poor traffic flow on important roads in the city during rush hours is the manifestation of poor traffic planning and management, therefore a new plan to manage traffic in Saddar, Metropole, Clifton and I.I.Chundrigar Road is need of the hour.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding Traffic Management in the city here on Wednesday at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, CM Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Traffic Javed Maher, PD Karachi Package Khalid Masroor and Babr Sani.

The Commissioner Karachi gave presentation to the chief minister in which different options of one-way, removal of signals and installation of new signals were suggested.

The chief minister said that only declaring the Club Road as one-way was not enough and solution of the problem.

He said that we will have to adopt holistic approach by removing traffic congestion and jams from the entire areas right from Chundgrigar Road to Shaheen Complex, Shaheen Complex to Fuwara Chowk, Fuwara Chowk to Metropole corner towards Shahrah-e-Faisal and towards Clifton and at Avari Towers.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there are different options of one way of different roads.

He suggested that the choking points at Metropole, Avari, I.I Chundrigar Road have to be removed with best traffic engineering.

The construction of flyover and under passes were not the appropriate solutions, he said.

The chief minister said that from Shaheen Complex there were two roads leading to Fawara Chowk and both the roads, Governor House Road and PIA office road have been allowed two ways.

Therefore, both the roads remain choked at rush hours.

Similarly, the traffic coming from Fuwara Chowk and Saddar gets choked at Avari, he said.

He raised questioner that why traffic from Shaheen Complex to Avari via Fuwara Chowk and Saddar towards Avari has been allowed to create mayhem at Avari and Metropole hotel.

Why some traffic of saddar could not be diverted towards Army selection Center towards Shahrah-e-Faisal from Regent Plaza Area, he said.

He questioned that why traffic coming from Fuwara Chowk is not allowed to go directly towards Clifton without moving around Metropole.

A separate presentation was also given by PD Karachi Package Khalid Masroor and Baber Sani and they also discussed different plan.

Finally, it was decided that Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General of Karachi, DIG Traffic and Khalid Masroor and KD Engineering Bureau Chief would visit entire area and asses the situation of the traffic and study the roads which could be made one way and what other option could be adopted to remove unnecessary traffic diversion and congestion.

Syed Murad Ali Shah gave three months to the team not only work out a feasible plan of traffic management but implement it from June 2020 when schools go on summer vacation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Army Governor Poor Hotel Visit Road Traffic Nasir Saddar June 2020 Murad Ali Shah From Government Best PIA

Recent Stories

SCCI, Sharjah Police to hold &#039;Economic Sustai ..

26 minutes ago

India is endangering regional peace: Basit

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Rules Out Ukraine Supplying Water to Crime ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Foreign, Defense Ministers to Mee ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Praises Attorney General Barr For Interventi ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish, German Police Detain Group Suspected of I ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.