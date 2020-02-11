Syed Murad Ali Shah orders to give more 1500 acres land to Dhabeji Spl Economic Zone

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday directed Board of Revenue (BoR) to give more 1500 acres land to the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) - a CPEC priority project, which presently stretches over 1,530 acres

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday directed Board of Revenue (BoR) to give more 1500 acres land to the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) - a CPEC priority project, which presently stretches over 1,530 acres.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on Dhabeji SEZ matters here at CM House.

The CM has directed the BoR to transfer the title of the land to the Dhabeji SEZ so that development of infrastructure could be started.

He said that Dhabeji SEZ would open new vistas of development and prosperity in Sindh by developing vast economic activity and create a large number of employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled people.

"I have continuously struggled to achieve the approval of Dhabeji SEZ and finally got it for the people of the province", he said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Qazi Shahid Parvez, Secretary Investment Najam Shah, Secretary Mines & Mineral Zulfiqar Shah, Secretary Works Imran Atta Soomro, Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch, DG PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, PD K-IV Asad Zamin and other concerned officers.

Briefing the CM, the chief secretary said that the critical issues were land transfer, construction of connecting roads, provision of electricity, provision of water at the door step, provision of gas and cancellation of mining leases issued there.

The SMBR told the meeting that 1530 acres of land have been reserved for the economic zone.

The CM directed the SMBR to provide another 1500 acres along the reserved land so that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone could be established over an area of 3000 acres.

Secretary Investment Najam Shah told the chief minister that international tenders for development of Dhabeji SEZ has have been invited and would be opened on April 20, 2020.

The Secretary Investment said that direct connectivity with Port Qasim was required.

He said the access to the Port Qasim was available from Dhabeji Creek side.

It would be around 8 to 10 kilometer road.

The chief minister approved the proposal and directed for preparation of PC-I.

The meeting was told that Dhabeji SEZ needed 10 MGD water, therefore the chief minister directed MD Water Board to prepare a scheme for establishing pumping station and provide water at the mouth of the SEZ.

The meeting was told that Right of Way (ROW) may be given to the works & services department for construction of approaching roads to the SEZ.

Once the connecting roads are developed other works of electricity and laying waters lines would be possible.

The chief minister directed BoR to hand over ROW to the Works & Services department so that it could start construction of approaching roads.

Secretary Investment Najam Shah told the chief minister that the federal government has approved a PC-1 of Rs 3.95 billion for dedicated 220 kv Grid through PSDP in 2019-20 for Dhabeji SEZ.

The Power Division through NTDC would sponsor the scheme through outsourcing to the KE.

The chief minister directed BoR to allocate and make demarcation of five acres for establishment of Grid Station on top priority basis.

The ROW for 220 kv high rise transmission line is required for provision of electricity to the Dhabeji SEZ.

The chief minister directed BoR/DC Thatta to expedite demarcation of the RoW for transmission Line.

The SSGCL has submitted a PC-1 of Rs 428 million for provision of 13.5 million standard cubic feet perday (MMCFD) gas through PSDP to the Ministry of Petroleum Division.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to talk to the Ministry of Petroleum to expedite the request.

Secretary Mines & Mineral Zulfiqar Shah told the chief minister that there were 16 leases for lifting of sand and gravel in area of Dhabeji SEZ. However, 14 leases have been cancelled while two others were in the process of cancellation.

The chief minister said that within a month he would again review the progress of the directives he has issued for development of Dhabeji SEZ.