UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syed Murad Ali Shah Urges ABAD To Display SBCA Barcode Affixed Approval Board At Their Buildings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:18 PM

Syed Murad Ali Shah urges ABAD to display SBCA Barcode affixed approval board at their buildings

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday directed Association of Builders & Developers (ABAD) to ensure display of SBCA Barcode-based approval board at their under construction building so that the people and the government could differentiate between the legal and illegal structure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday directed Association of Builders & Developers (ABAD) to ensure display of SBCA Barcode-based approval board at their under construction building so that the people and the government could differentiate between the legal and illegal structure.

He took this decision in a meeting held with a delegation of ABAD led by its Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani here at CM House, said the statement released here.

The members of the delegation were Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Warind, Vice Chairman Abdul Rehman, Chairman Sindh-Balochistan region Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hassan Bakhsi and Fayaz Illyas.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Administrator KMC Iftikhar Shahalwani, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Secretary Information Imran Atta, director generals of KDA, MDA and LDA and DG SBCA.

The chief minister said that a large number of illegal buildings had emerged in the city against which ABAD had to cooperate with the government because we were going to take strict action against them.

He decided that the ABAD members would display a board of SBCA approval with barcodes on their under-construction buildings.

The people through their mobile applications would be able scan the barcode and ascertain whether the building was legal or illegal, he said and added it would also be easy for the government to differentiate between the legal and illegal structures so that action could be taken accordingly.

Shah directed SBCA to issue bar codes to the old buildings and they would have to display them on the buildings.

The builder told the chief minister that the approvals of their projects were pending with SBCA from 2011.

At this, the chief minister directed SBCA to approve the layout plans if they meet their required formalities, otherwise return them to the concerned builders/applicants so that they could file their request afresh.

"What is the logic to keep the applications pending for a long time," he said.

The ABAD delegation told the chief minister that the transfer of title in Hawksbay scheme was still pending with the board of revenue.

The chief minister directed the senior member board of revenue (SMBR) to address the grievances of the builders and get the titles transferred in time.

The ABAD offered the Sindh government to work with them on PPP mode to launch low cost housing projects in the city.

The chief minister, accepting the offer, issued a directive to the local government department to float a summary for the cabinet and suggest ways and means so that low cost housing projects could be initiated for poor and low paid workers.

The ABAD delegation also took up the issue of EPA clearances for their new projects for which the chief minister directed his advisor on Environment Murtaza Wahab to sit with ABAD delegation and resolve all their issues.

He also asked him to simplify the EPA approval procedures. The chief minister assured the ABAD delegation of his full support to redress all their grievances so that legal construction could be promoted in the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Poor Mobile Nasir Murad Ali Shah All From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, China special envoys discuss latest stat ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Reinstates Stay-at-Home Order for Risk Grou ..

3 minutes ago

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

1 hour ago

The 64MP quad camera is here, Huawei’s new HUAWE ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.