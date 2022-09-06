Syed Murtaza directs PDMA Sindh to ensure timely supply of ration bags to flood affected people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud has ensured the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh to provide timely supply of food items for distribution in the flood affected areas of the province.

The minister expressed these views while talking to Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Muhammad Ali Ammer and Director General, PDMA, Sindh, Syed Salaman Shah to review the provision of food items at affected areas, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

DG, PDMA, Sindh and MD, USC joined the meeting with the minister via zoom link to review the plan and how to provide the food items to flood affected areas in Sindh.

Federal Sectary of the ministry, Imdadullah Bosal was also present in the meeting.

Facilitated by the minister, the MD USC guaranteed the PDMA, Sindh to supply 25000 rashan bags daily to meet its demand of total 345000 rashan bags.

Meanwhile, the PDMA Sindh informed the meeting that most of the major flood affected areas are laying between Larkana and Sehwan as link roads of the area have damaged badly. However, it is easy to distribute ration bags in the area between Hayderabad and Karachi, he told.