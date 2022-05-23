UrduPoint.com

Syed Mustafa Tanvir Assumes Charge Of SSP Traffic

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Syed Mustafa Tanvir assumes charge of SSP Traffic

An officer of Police Services of Pakistan, Syed Mustafa Tanvir has assumed the charge of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :An officer of Police Services of Pakistan, Syed Mustafa Tanvir has assumed the charge of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Islamabad.

Acting SP (Traffic) Majid Iqbal and other Senior Officers of ITP welcomed the new chief on his arrival at office, said a news release on Monday.

The newly appointed SSP (Traffic) has earlier served as SP City and Rural Zones and SSP (Operations). He met with the In-charges of all branches after assuming the charge and issued necessary directions.

On the eve of charge assumption, he briefed the ITP personnel and said that they (ITP Personnel) should be polite but firm on their stance while enforcement.

He directed the staffers that all out efforts would be made for providing disciplined traffic system to the road users and implement equal application of law and curb the traffic violation.

He appealed the citizens to avoid traffic violations and help ITP in bring better traffic culture in the city as better traffic discipline reflected the civilization of a nation.

