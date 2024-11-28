Syed Nasir Shah Lays Foundation Stone Of Gate Of Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday visited Sukkur and Rohri where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various beautification projects in Sindh's third-largest commercial, cultural and historical cities.
Following the Sindh government's directives, the district administration Sukkur has expedited the work on the beautification projects of twin cities. According to details, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah laid the foundation stone of the "Gate of Sukkur," which will be constructed near the city between the Khirthar and Dadu canals. This project also includes the construction of a beautiful dual road.
During the visit to the walking track in Sukkur, the Provincial Minister was given a detailed briefing on the beautification plans and the construction of a stage similar to "Times Square. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, briefed Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on the progress of the project and other measures. Meanwhile, in Rohri, he also inaugurated the Masan Road and reviewed the beautification of the Umer Kass canal, along with other development works.
He said that Sukkur is Sindh's emerging urban center, where, alongside trade, progress is also being made in the fields of education and health.
The establishment of world-class universities and hospitals has further increased the city's importance he said and praised the efforts of PPP Senior leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, stating that MBA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah initiated major development projects in Sukkur, which they are taking forward. The purpose of these projects is to provide better facilities to citizens and enhance the city's beauty. The provincial minister further added that the beautification of Sukkur and Rohri is a top priority, with a focus on improving parks and recreational areas to provide a pleasant environment for citizens and tourists. These efforts reflect the Sindh government's commitment to public service, aiming to provide better facilities to the people of Sukkur and Rohri, he added.
Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, Chairman District Council Syed Kamail Hyder Shah, Chairman Municipal Committee Rohri Mir Yaqoob Ali Shah, General Secretary PPP Sukkur Barrister Veeram Khan Mahar, Irfan Ali Daudpota, and other local notables were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO, female SI suspended9 seconds ago
-
Moderate rain likely from Nov 28-Dec 02; to improve air quality12 seconds ago
-
SIAL executive committee meeting held16 seconds ago
-
Women stage protest over lack of hygienic drinking water in IIOJK18 seconds ago
-
Seminar on wheat production held22 seconds ago
-
Workshop on drugs prevention in educational institutions held26 seconds ago
-
PHA taking steps for city beautification, employees' welfare: DG10 minutes ago
-
PAS-ANSO International Conference on Emerging Pathogens to be held in December10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown intensified against adulterated milk supply in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority recovered dead cow in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,700 litres adulterated milk40 minutes ago
-
Two injured as dumper hits motorcycle in Karachi40 minutes ago