Syed Nasir Shah lays foundation stone of Gate of Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday visited Sukkur and Rohri where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various beautification projects in Sindh's third-largest commercial, cultural and historical cities.

Following the Sindh government's directives, the district administration Sukkur has expedited the work on the beautification projects of twin cities. According to details, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah laid the foundation stone of the "Gate of Sukkur," which will be constructed near the city between the Khirthar and Dadu canals. This project also includes the construction of a beautiful dual road.

During the visit to the walking track in Sukkur, the Provincial Minister was given a detailed briefing on the beautification plans and the construction of a stage similar to "Times Square. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, briefed Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on the progress of the project and other measures. Meanwhile, in Rohri, he also inaugurated the Masan Road and reviewed the beautification of the Umer Kass canal, along with other development works.

He said that Sukkur is Sindh's emerging urban center, where, alongside trade, progress is also being made in the fields of education and health.

The establishment of world-class universities and hospitals has further increased the city's importance he said and praised the efforts of PPP Senior leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, stating that MBA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah initiated major development projects in Sukkur, which they are taking forward. The purpose of these projects is to provide better facilities to citizens and enhance the city's beauty. The provincial minister further added that the beautification of Sukkur and Rohri is a top priority, with a focus on improving parks and recreational areas to provide a pleasant environment for citizens and tourists. These efforts reflect the Sindh government's commitment to public service, aiming to provide better facilities to the people of Sukkur and Rohri, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, Chairman District Council Syed Kamail Hyder Shah, Chairman Municipal Committee Rohri Mir Yaqoob Ali Shah, General Secretary PPP Sukkur Barrister Veeram Khan Mahar, Irfan Ali Daudpota, and other local notables were also present on the occasion.

