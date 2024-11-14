Syed Nazir Gilani visits Islamabad to mark 40th anniversary of JKCHR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) President Jammu Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) Syed Nazir Gilani, who is also the human Rights Ambassador of the rights of Kashmiri people for the last four decades at International level, arrived in Islamabad on Thursday to mark the 40th anniversary of his NGO JKCHR which has a special consultative status in United Nations.

The significance of his visit assumes his NGO's completion of 40 years and highlighting its struggle at International level in connection of gross human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir perpetuated by Indian brutal forces.

Dr.Syed Nazir Gilani, who has a special Consultative Status with at United Nations is currently in Pakistan signifying the NGO's completion of 40 years of its establishment, 32 years of working with the United Nations and 23 years of its Special Consultative Status with UN. The NGO works on the jurisprudence of UN Template on Kashmir and has been lodging continuous and robust challenges to the Indian actions of 5th August 2019, decision of the Supreme Court of Indnia and argues that the elections in Indian held Kashmir as local requirement and are not a substitute for right of self determination.

These elections do not override the UN Resolutions on Kashmir. Dr. Gilani is scheduled to meet the diplomats based in Islamabad will engage with officials of Governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in regard to their obligations under UN Resolutions. He would also be meeting with leaders of the opposition and members of civil society in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. It is worth mentioning that JKCHR has been working on the independence of judiciary in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, so Dr. Gilani will be interacting with judiciary and Lawyers in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad. He is likely to take up the question of non compliance of High Court decision regarding establishment of a plebiscite framework in Azad Kashmir with the Chairman AJK Council, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir. It is pertinent to note that Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani has himself argued the case in this regard from December 1992 to April1999,unfortunately the government of Azad Kashmir remained in continuous contempt of court from April 1999.Dr.Gilani is likely to engage judiciary on number of constitutional issues.