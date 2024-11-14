Syed Nazir Gilani Visits Islamabad To Mark 40th Anniversary Of JKCHR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) President Jammu Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) Syed Nazir Gilani, who is also the human Rights Ambassador of the rights of Kashmiri people for the last four decades at International level, arrived in Islamabad on Thursday to mark the 40th anniversary of his NGO JKCHR which has a special consultative status in United Nations.
The significance of his visit assumes his NGO's completion of 40 years and highlighting its struggle at International level in connection of gross human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir perpetuated by Indian brutal forces.
Dr.Syed Nazir Gilani, who has a special Consultative Status with at United Nations is currently in Pakistan signifying the NGO's completion of 40 years of its establishment, 32 years of working with the United Nations and 23 years of its Special Consultative Status with UN. The NGO works on the jurisprudence of UN Template on Kashmir and has been lodging continuous and robust challenges to the Indian actions of 5th August 2019, decision of the Supreme Court of Indnia and argues that the elections in Indian held Kashmir as local requirement and are not a substitute for right of self determination.
These elections do not override the UN Resolutions on Kashmir. Dr. Gilani is scheduled to meet the diplomats based in Islamabad will engage with officials of Governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in regard to their obligations under UN Resolutions. He would also be meeting with leaders of the opposition and members of civil society in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. It is worth mentioning that JKCHR has been working on the independence of judiciary in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, so Dr. Gilani will be interacting with judiciary and Lawyers in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad. He is likely to take up the question of non compliance of High Court decision regarding establishment of a plebiscite framework in Azad Kashmir with the Chairman AJK Council, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir. It is pertinent to note that Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani has himself argued the case in this regard from December 1992 to April1999,unfortunately the government of Azad Kashmir remained in continuous contempt of court from April 1999.Dr.Gilani is likely to engage judiciary on number of constitutional issues.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Additional IGP visits polling station2 minutes ago
-
SC disposes off several cases due to being ineffective2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman team to hold Open Court in Kotli (AJK) on Friday, tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
Govt aims to provide affordable, nutritious food to every citizen: Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain12 minutes ago
-
YPF president congratulates Speaker AJK for establishing YPF chapter12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils first climate finance strategy to mobilise funds for national climate action12 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University organised awareness seminar on "No Corruption"12 minutes ago
-
Students, teachers of Benazir Women University visit KP assembly12 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested in Lakki Marwat12 minutes ago
-
Dr Asma Mansoor assumes role as Incharge Protocol & PR at IIUI12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police tightens noose on criminal elements: DIG Raza12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan , North Macedonia strengthen ties as interior ministers meet to discuss issues22 minutes ago