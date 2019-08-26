Syed Noor, Amaan Ullah planted saplings in Jillani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's veteran film maker Syed Noor and a renowned comedian Amaan Ullah on Sunday planted saplings in the Jillani Park besides distributing plants among the visitors.

According to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) sources here, Syed Noor and Amaan Ullah planted saplings in connection with PHA's Clean and Green Pakistan Tree Plantation campaign running under slogan "Aik Bashar Do Shajar." Amaan Ullah speaking on the occasion said that planting thousands of saplings in provincial capital was a good initiative.

He said PHA role in monsoon tree plantation campaign was very important and plantation would definitely help in controlling environmental pollution.

Film maker Syed Noor said that this campaign would yield positive results with the grace of Allah Almighty.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said, "trees are precious asset for humans as they provide us oxygen." PHA Vice Chairman, PHA Director General Ghulam Farid and others were also present on the occasion.