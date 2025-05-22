Syed Noor announces Seraiki film production soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Famed film producer, director and writer, Syed Noor, has announced producing a Seraiki film soon after completion of his ongoing project.

He was speaking at a one-day workshop on creative writing at BZU Seraiki Study Centre here. "Chooriaan, Majajan, Mehndi Waley Haath, Ghoonghat , Dupatta Jal Raha Hai, Wohti Le Kay Jani Aay" and many other films director announced that he would also writer a story for the film and consult the centre for it.

The senior film director vowed to take better steps to expose them creative writing. At the beginning of the workshop, Dr Roma Hafeez, director Seraiki Studies Centre, highlighted the importance and benefits of the workshop. BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Zubair Iqbal congratulated the Dean of Islamic Studies, Dr Saiqa Asif, and the Dr Roma for organising this excellent workshop.

In the workshop, idea and results of the film, and creative writing were discussed, he also discussed the problems and unemployment in the current era. For this, he also stressed the need and importance of creative writing

In this workshop, Saraiki poet Riffat Abbas also stressed the importance of organizing such a workshop for the development of Writing Creative and shared his creative life experience with the students.

Mr. Noor also answered the questions of the workshop participants, and mentioned the reasons for the decline of the film industry in and the films of Yesteryear. All the scholars and social figures appreciated the initiative.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the workshop.