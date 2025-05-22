Syed Noor Announces Seraiki Film Production Soon
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Famed film producer, director and writer, Syed Noor, has announced producing a Seraiki film soon after completion of his ongoing project.
He was speaking at a one-day workshop on creative writing at BZU Seraiki Study Centre here. "Chooriaan, Majajan, Mehndi Waley Haath, Ghoonghat , Dupatta Jal Raha Hai, Wohti Le Kay Jani Aay" and many other films director announced that he would also writer a story for the film and consult the centre for it.
The senior film director vowed to take better steps to expose them creative writing. At the beginning of the workshop, Dr Roma Hafeez, director Seraiki Studies Centre, highlighted the importance and benefits of the workshop. BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Zubair Iqbal congratulated the Dean of Islamic Studies, Dr Saiqa Asif, and the Dr Roma for organising this excellent workshop.
In the workshop, idea and results of the film, and creative writing were discussed, he also discussed the problems and unemployment in the current era. For this, he also stressed the need and importance of creative writing
In this workshop, Saraiki poet Riffat Abbas also stressed the importance of organizing such a workshop for the development of Writing Creative and shared his creative life experience with the students.
Mr. Noor also answered the questions of the workshop participants, and mentioned the reasons for the decline of the film industry in and the films of Yesteryear. All the scholars and social figures appreciated the initiative.
A good number of students and faculty members attended the workshop.
Recent Stories
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..
Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Information Technology Center for orphaned boys & girls inaugurated in Mirpur-AJK1 minute ago
-
CM Maryam distributes 2,983 laptops, 2,491 scholarships in Sargodha1 minute ago
-
Pakistan keens to further strengthen long-standing, deep-rooted relations with Africa: Gilani1 minute ago
-
Special secretary health south Punjab visits health facilities1 minute ago
-
RDMC holds inaugural community feedback forum1 minute ago
-
Syed Noor announces Seraiki film production soon1 minute ago
-
AJK PM terms coward attack on school bus in Khuzdar, as shocking example of India-backed terrorism11 minutes ago
-
Senate offers Fateha for Khuzdar martyrs11 minutes ago
-
ASP visits RSO to discuss sports promotion11 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Square Underpass Completed in 35 Days, to Inaugurate on Friday21 minutes ago
-
In solidarity with Khuzdar incident victims; CM orders to organize candlelight vigils in schools, c ..21 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on polio vaccination drive arrangements31 minutes ago