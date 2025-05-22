Syed Noor Announces Seraiki Film Production Soon
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Famed film producer, director and writer, Syed Noor, has announced producing a Seraiki-language film soon after completion of his ongoing projects.
He was speaking at a one-day workshop on creative writing at BZU Seraiki Study Centre here. Director of various films including 'Chooriaan', 'Majajan', 'Mehndi Waley Haath', 'Ghoonghat', 'Dupatta Jal Raha Hai', 'Wohti Le Kay Jani Aay' announced that he would also write a story for the film and consult the BZU Centre for it.
At the beginning of the workshop, Dr Rohma Hafeez Imran, director of Seraiki Studies Centre, highlighted the importance and benefits of the workshop.
BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Zubair Iqbal congratulated the Dean of Islamic Studies, Dr Saiqa Asif, and Dr Rohma for organising the excellent workshop.
At the workshop, idea and results of the film, and creative writing were discussed. He also discussed problems and unemployment facing the industry in the current era. He stressed the need and importance of creative writing.
At the workshop, Seraiki poet Riffat Abbas also stressed the importance of organising such a workshop for development of creative writing and shared his life experiences with students.
Syed Noor also answered the questions of the workshop participants, and mentioned the reasons for the decline of the film industry in the country and the films of yesteryears. All scholars and social figures appreciated the initiative.
A good number of students and faculty members attended the workshop.
Recent Stories
Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..
Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training
Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..
Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parents of ‘drug addict student’ thrash school incharge8 minutes ago
-
VC reiterates strong commitment to development of Jehlum Valley campus8 minutes ago
-
Kissan Ittehad hails promotion of General Asim Munir as Field Marshal8 minutes ago
-
Syed Noor announces Seraiki film production soon8 minutes ago
-
Ground breaking ceremony of Public Facilitation Centre at SC held18 minutes ago
-
Minister commends Secretary Housing on his retirement18 minutes ago
-
Azma flays PTI founder for refusing polygraph test for 3rd time18 minutes ago
-
APHC celebrates Pakistan's big victory over India18 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to get world-class public library in F-9 Park18 minutes ago
-
U.S. Acting Ambassador discusses bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities with KP Governor18 minutes ago
-
Information Technology Center for orphaned boys & girls inaugurated in Mirpur-AJK28 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam distributes 2,983 laptops, 2,491 scholarships in Sargodha28 minutes ago