Syed Noor Announces Seraiki Film Production Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Famed film producer, director and writer, Syed Noor, has announced producing a Seraiki-language film soon after completion of his ongoing projects.

He was speaking at a one-day workshop on creative writing at BZU Seraiki Study Centre here. Director of various films including 'Chooriaan', 'Majajan', 'Mehndi Waley Haath', 'Ghoonghat', 'Dupatta Jal Raha Hai', 'Wohti Le Kay Jani Aay' announced that he would also write a story for the film and consult the BZU Centre for it.

At the beginning of the workshop, Dr Rohma Hafeez Imran, director of Seraiki Studies Centre, highlighted the importance and benefits of the workshop.

BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Zubair Iqbal congratulated the Dean of Islamic Studies, Dr Saiqa Asif, and Dr Rohma for organising the excellent workshop.

At the workshop, idea and results of the film, and creative writing were discussed. He also discussed problems and unemployment facing the industry in the current era. He stressed the need and importance of creative writing.

At the workshop, Seraiki poet Riffat Abbas also stressed the importance of organising such a workshop for development of creative writing and shared his life experiences with students.

Syed Noor also answered the questions of the workshop participants, and mentioned the reasons for the decline of the film industry in the country and the films of yesteryears. All scholars and social figures appreciated the initiative.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the workshop.

