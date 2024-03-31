Syed Posted As MD, Cholistan Development Authority
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Government of Punjab has notified the posting of senior official, Naeem Iqbal Syed as Managing Director, Cholistan Development Authority (CDA).
According to official sources at the CDA, the Government of Punjab has notified the posting of Naeem Iqbal Syed as Managing Director, Cholistan Development Authority with immediate effect and until further orders.
It is recalled here that Syed had also performed his duties as MD, CDA few years back. He also performed service as Secretary, Transport Department of the Government of Punjab.
