Syed Qaim Ali Shah Moves IHC, Files For Interim Bail

Syed Qaim Ali Shah moves IHC, files for interim bail

Former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Friday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for interim bail, with the plea that he may be arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Friday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for interim bail, with the plea that he may be arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 3.

Barrister Qasim Abbasi, the counsel for Qaim Ali Shah, filed the petition in IHC.

It has been pleaded in the petition that Qaim Ali Shah apprehended the arrest by NAB in alleged solar panel tenders irregularities as he had been summoned onDecember 3 for appearing before NAB.

Qaim Ali Shah has pleaded for pre-arrest bail in the matter.

