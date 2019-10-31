Syed Qalb-e-Hassan defeats Shoaib Shaheen in SCBAP election

Syed Qalb-e-Hassan was elected to the highly coveted post of President of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Thursday after a tough contest between Independent Group and Professional Group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Syed Qalb-e-Hassan was elected to the highly coveted post of President of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Thursday after a tough contest between Independent Group and Professional Group.

Syed Qalb-e-Hassan obtained 1,381 votes in total whereas Shoaib Shaheen received 950 votes.

A total of 3,162 voters were to elect the 22-member body of the SCBAP.

The polling stations were set up in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Islamabad and other cities. The slot of the president was reserved for Islamabad this year.

Independent Lawyers Group (Asma Jehangir Group) was supporting Syed Qalb-e-Hassan for the presidential slot while Shoaib Shaheen was backed by Professional panel (Hamid Khan Group).