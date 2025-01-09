Open Menu

Syed Qasim Naveed Distributes Sewing Machines Among Underprivileged Women In TMK

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Syed Qasim Naveed distributes sewing machines among underprivileged women in TMK

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership and Chairman of District Council Tando Muhammad Khan Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Thursday distributed sewing machines among underprivileged women of all three talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership and Chairman of District Council Tando Muhammad Khan Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Thursday distributed sewing machines among underprivileged women of all three talukas of the district.

According to a handout, the District President PPP Ladies Wing Nusrat Memon and General Secretary Nasreen were also present on this occasion.

Speaking at the event, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the Sindh government of Peoples Party was committed to empowering women and addressing the needs of the underprivileged segments of society.

He highlighted initiatives like establishing schools, colleges, universities and technical education institutes across the province to provide education opportunities for girls.

He added that distributing sewing machines to skilled women was part of the government's efforts to empower housewives and enable them to contribute to their family’s income.

Qamar reiterated that under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh government was rapidly implementing welfare projects for the betterment of the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Education Tando Muhammad Khan Women Murad Ali Shah Family Event All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

US tariff and inflation fears rattle global market ..

US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets

3 minutes ago
 Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry rec ..

Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry recovered

4 minutes ago
 Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlo ..

Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook

6 minutes ago
 President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Or ..

President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..

20 minutes ago
 Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

11 minutes ago
 President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to ..

President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..

35 minutes ago
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and ..

DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders

11 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly ..

ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body

11 minutes ago
 PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to ..

PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..

11 minutes ago
 UoC set to host its first convocation in February

UoC set to host its first convocation in February

11 minutes ago
 FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, ..

FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime coope ..

Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan