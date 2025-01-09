Syed Qasim Naveed Distributes Sewing Machines Among Underprivileged Women In TMK
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership and Chairman of District Council Tando Muhammad Khan Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Thursday distributed sewing machines among underprivileged women of all three talukas of the district.
According to a handout, the District President PPP Ladies Wing Nusrat Memon and General Secretary Nasreen were also present on this occasion.
Speaking at the event, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the Sindh government of Peoples Party was committed to empowering women and addressing the needs of the underprivileged segments of society.
He highlighted initiatives like establishing schools, colleges, universities and technical education institutes across the province to provide education opportunities for girls.
He added that distributing sewing machines to skilled women was part of the government's efforts to empower housewives and enable them to contribute to their family’s income.
Qamar reiterated that under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh government was rapidly implementing welfare projects for the betterment of the people.
