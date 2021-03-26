UrduPoint.com
Syed Quratul Ain Posted As In-charge Women Complaint Cell Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Syed Quratul Ain posted as In-charge Women Complaint Cell Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Syeda Quratul Ain, Psychologist (BS-17), currently posted at Deputy Directorate of Women Development was posted as In-charge Women Complaint Cell Hyderabad with immediate effect.

According to notification, Syeda Quratul Ain will exercise her power of Drawing and Disbursing Officer of Women Complaint Cell in accordance with Rules, Regulations and Policy Guidelines issued from time to time.

