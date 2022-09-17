Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani reviews arrangement at Data Darbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani on Saturday visited the Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri and reviewed the arrangements regarding 979th urs celebrations.

Member National Assembly Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi accompanied him while Administrator Data Darbar Shahid Hameed Virk, Manager Sheikh Jameel, and other officers were also present.

SACM Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani and MNA Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi laid a traditional chaadar and floral wreath on the grave of Sufi saint.

On the occasion, Khateeb Data Darbar said that a special prayer for the development and prosperity of the country.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani paid a tribute to the Auqaf officers, organizers and Khadim KhasData Darbar Syed Tabraiz Chishti for the best arrangements during the Urs.