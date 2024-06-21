Open Menu

Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Khurasani Sworn In As New Chairman Of District Sanghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM

The newly elected chairman of Sanghar district Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Khurasani took the oath of office, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hasan Khowaja administered the oath to him

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the district council hall, which was attended by political, social and civil society representatives and elected representatives.

During his speech, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah expressed his gratitude to his party leadership for their trust in him.

He vowed to meet their expectations and work collaboratively with all district council members to ensure that development projects bring the rights of the people directly to their doorsteps.

On this occasion, leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party Aurangzeb Mari, Ghulam Qadir Mari, Mashooq Chandio, Naveed Hussain Dero, District Election Commissioner Shahnawaz Brohi, SSP Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh and a large number of municipal and town chairmen were present.

