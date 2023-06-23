Open Menu

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah Appointed As Director PMN

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah appointed as Director PMN

The Managing Director Sustainable Action to Access Financial Capital Opportunities (SAFCO) Syed Sajjad Ali Shah has been appointed as the Member Governing Body and Director of Pakistan Micro Finance Network for a period of three years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Managing Director Sustainable Action to Access Financial Capital Opportunities (SAFCO) Syed Sajjad Ali Shah has been appointed as the Member Governing Body and Director of Pakistan Micro Finance Network for a period of three years.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, a ceremony has been arranged in honor of Syed Sajjad Ali Shah where addressing the participants, the founder SAFCO Suleman G. Abro termed the appointment of Syed Sajjad Ali Shah as Member Governing Body and Director PMN as recognition of the success and services of SAFCO.

Congratulating Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Suleman G. Abro hoped that while preparing financial policies and decisions, the management of Pakistan Micro Finance Network would also consider the recommendations of SAFCO for bringing improvement in socio-economic conditions of the common people through better financial management.

He informed that SAFCO would also submit recommendations to Federal and provincial governments for bringing improvement in the economy of the country at a rapid pace.

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah in his address termed his appointment as Member of Governing Body and Director PMN because of confidence on SAFCO from microfinance industry of the country.

Among others, Iqbal Memon, Shoukar S. Ibrahim Abro, Bashir Ahmed Abro, Haresh Kumar, Akhtar Mallah, Wajid Junejo, Naved Memon, Iqra Shoaib and Arsala Anjum also addressed the ceremony and congratulated Syed Sajjad Ali Shah.

