Syed Sardar Ali Shah Appointed Focal Person For Monitoring Cyclone Situation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

Syed Sardar Ali Shah appointed focal person for monitoring cyclone situation

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Sardar Ali Shah has been appointed as focal person for monitoring cyclone situation in Sanghar district.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, focal person Syed Sardar Shah communicated with Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr.

Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja and called a meeting with all district officers on 16 May at 2 p.m. for reviewing arrangements made for dealing with any emergency.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister said that on the directives of the Chief Minister, he was visiting different areas of the district, likely to be hit by tropical cyclone and all possible steps were being taken to protect people from any disaster.

