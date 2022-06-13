UrduPoint.com

Syed Shafiq Ahmad Assumes Charge As Municipal Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 10:23 PM

The BPS-18 Syed Shafiq Ahmed Shah has assumed the charge of Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The BPS-18 Syed Shafiq Ahmed Shah has assumed the charge of Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here on Monday.

He replaced the outgoing MC Fakhir Shakir whose stint witnessed anti encroachment operations carried out on the order of Sindh High Court.

Shah held introductory meetings with the officers and staff of the HMC after taking the charge.

