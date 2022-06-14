Syed Shafiq Ahmad assumes charge as municipal commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The BPS-18 Syed Shafiq Ahmed Shah has assumed the charge of Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here on Monday.

He replaced the outgoing MC Fakhir Shakir whose stint witnessed anti encroachment operations carried out on the order of Sindh High Court.

Shah held introductory meetings with the officers and staff of the HMC after taking the charge.