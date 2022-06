HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Syed Shafique Ahmed Shah, BPS-19 officer, SCUG Services, was posted as Municipal Commissioner, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

According to notification, Syed Shafique Ahmed Shah, presently awaiting for posting, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner HMC against an existing vacancy with immediate effect.