Open Menu

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Extends Warm Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Extends Warm Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Prominent social and political figure Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the nation, emphasizing the significance of this joyous occasion.

He urged everyone to make the most of this day by sharing happiness and practicing selflessness, particularly towards the underprivileged segments of society.

In his message, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Sunday stressed the importance of Eid-ul-Fitr as a day of kindness, generosity, and compassion.

He encouraged people to visit the needy, provide assistance to those in need, and foster a spirit of unity and brotherhood.

He expressed gratitude to Allah for granting the nation the opportunity to observe Ramazan with devotion and dedication. He prayed for Allah's blessings and prosperity for Pakistan and the entire Muslim world.

The message concluded with a call to action, urging individuals to make a conscious effort to carry the values of Ramadan into their daily lives.

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

10 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

24 seconds ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

50 seconds ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

2 minutes ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

2 minutes ago
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

2 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr p ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosqu ..

2 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament urges international community to u ..

Arab Parliament urges international community to uphold responsibility for just ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan