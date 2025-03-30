Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Extends Warm Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Prominent social and political figure Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the nation, emphasizing the significance of this joyous occasion.

He urged everyone to make the most of this day by sharing happiness and practicing selflessness, particularly towards the underprivileged segments of society.

In his message, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Sunday stressed the importance of Eid-ul-Fitr as a day of kindness, generosity, and compassion.

He encouraged people to visit the needy, provide assistance to those in need, and foster a spirit of unity and brotherhood.

He expressed gratitude to Allah for granting the nation the opportunity to observe Ramazan with devotion and dedication. He prayed for Allah's blessings and prosperity for Pakistan and the entire Muslim world.

The message concluded with a call to action, urging individuals to make a conscious effort to carry the values of Ramadan into their daily lives.