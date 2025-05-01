Syed Shafqat Ali Shah pays tribute to workers on Labour Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Prominent political and social figure of Sindh, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, has paid tribute to the hardworking men and women on Labour Day, acknowledging their tireless efforts as the backbone of the country's economy.

In his message, Shah emphasized the crucial role of laborers in national development and highlighted islam's recognition of labor dignity. He urged industrialists to ensure worker welfare and safety, stressing that labor dignity is fundamental to a strong and prosperous nation.

Shah called for a recommitment to values of equity, justice, and respect for every worker across Pakistan.