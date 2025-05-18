Open Menu

Syed Shafqat Shah Praises Saudi Arabia's Call For Ceasefire In Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Syed Shafqat Shah praises Saudi Arabia's call for ceasefire in Gaza

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Prominent Pakistani politician and social leader, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Sunday has welcomed the statement made by Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and rejecting Israel's attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said that Israel's ongoing aggression in Gaza is a blatant violation of international law, targeting innocent civilians, children, and women, with the aim of occupying Palestinian land.

He praised Adel al-Jubeir's statement during a crucial meeting of the Arab League in Baghdad, where the minister condemned Israel's crimes and human rights violations in Gaza, calling for collective efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Shah urged the international community, particularly Muslim countries, to take concrete steps to stop Israel's aggression in Palestine and work towards a peaceful resolution.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

15 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

15 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

15 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

15 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

20 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

22 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan