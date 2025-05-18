(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Prominent Pakistani politician and social leader, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Sunday has welcomed the statement made by Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and rejecting Israel's attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said that Israel's ongoing aggression in Gaza is a blatant violation of international law, targeting innocent civilians, children, and women, with the aim of occupying Palestinian land.

He praised Adel al-Jubeir's statement during a crucial meeting of the Arab League in Baghdad, where the minister condemned Israel's crimes and human rights violations in Gaza, calling for collective efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Shah urged the international community, particularly Muslim countries, to take concrete steps to stop Israel's aggression in Palestine and work towards a peaceful resolution.