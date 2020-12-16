UrduPoint.com
Syed Sharaf Ali Appointed As New Chairman BSEK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:33 PM

Syed Sharaf Ali appointed as new chairman BSEK

Professor Syed Sharaf Ali Shah on Wednesday took over as Chairman of Board of Secretary Education Karachi (BSEK)replacing Prof. Dr. Saeeduddin; who welcomed and congratulated Prof.Shah for his appointment on this prestigious post

Secretary of the board Syed Muhammad Ali Shaiq, Controller Examinations Abdul Razzaq Daiper and other officials felicitated their new Chairman and assured him full cooperation.

Prof. Shah has been appointed on this post for three years. Earlier, he had also served as Additional Secretary of Sindh Education and Literacy Department and the Registrar of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law.

BSEK new Chairman resolved to make this important institution more efficient, professional and credible through skill development of the employees and use of new technology and ensuring strong checks and transparency at all levels.

