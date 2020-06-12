Syed Sharafuddin Shah posted as District & Session Judge Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Syed Sharafuddin Shah has been posted as District and Sessions Judge, Hyderabad with immediate effect, in the public interest.

According to notification issued by the Chief Justice and Judges of Sinsh High Court on Friday, District & Sessions Judge Sukkur Syed Sharafuddin Shah was transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad against a post lying vacant.