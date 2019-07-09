UrduPoint.com
Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari For Promoting Local, National Culture

Provincial Information and Culture Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Tuesday said that boys participating in theatre and other performing arts gained confidence and also learnt decent ways of communication

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Information and Culture Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Tuesday said that boys participating in theatre and other performing arts gained confidence and also learnt decent ways of communication.

These views were expressed by the minister during the inaugural ceremony of a 20-day workshop organized for children at Alhamra Hall, here.

On this occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan, along with Theatre Workshop Incharge Madam Rukhsana and children actors as well as a large number of their parents were also present in the ceremony.

He said, "It is need of the hour to promote our local and national culture instead of promoting culture of others. Alharma Arts Council has turned into an important center of depicting and promoting positive, healthy and cultural activities of our lives." The minister in his speech said that during the last years of 1970s shape of culture was distorted and it would take time to come back to its original shape.

He further said, "Time has not gone far ahead when in our schools curricular and co-curricular activities were promoted and activities among children for doing speech, developing writing skills, participating in sports as well as learning language and communication skills were also encouraged.

" Sumsam Bukhari also congratulated all the parents of children who participated in theatre workshop and further said that cultural and entertainment activities would continue with full spirits for people of all ages at Alhamra in future also.

The minister distributed acknowledgement certificates and honorary shields among the children participating in theatre workshop.

Later, while replying to questions of journalists, Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said that NAB was not subordinate department of present government whereas it was playing its role as an independent and sovereign department.

He further said that government was not going to close down any channel. Such media houses had been issued notices on which PEMRA held its reservations over their activities, concluded the minister.

