Syed Tahir expresses sorrow on demise of Justice Usman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has expressed deep sorrow on the sad demise of 2nd Ex-Federal Ombudsman Justice Usman Ali Shah.

Expressing his deep concern , he said that Justice (R) Usman Ali Shah had a great qualities being a judge and he introduced open katchery system in far flung areas in the institution of Federal Ombudsman.

He remained Federal Ombudsman from 1987 to 1991. Last year, he attended a seminar in the President Secretariat even of his illness and old age.

President Dr. Arif Alvi presented him a shield on that occasion.

He also remained Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice (R) Usman Ali Shah died yesterday at Peshawar where his funeral was attended by the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court and large number of people of KP.

Syed Tahir Shahbaz said that his services as Judge and Federal Ombudsman towards supremacy of law and judiciary would be remembered forever.