Syed Tariq Mahmood Ul Hassan Assumes Duties As PBM’s MD, Receives Project Updates
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Newly appointed Managing Director Pakistan Bait -ul-Mal (PBM) Syed Tariq Mahmood Ul Hassan assumed charge of his new responsibilities and received a comprehensive briefing on the institution's ongoing public welfare projects during a meeting with the officers.
Expressing his passion for serving the poor and deserving people living in the country, he said that it is an honour and an important responsibility for him to be the managing director of a nationwide public welfare institution like Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).
The managing director conveyed that those deprived of basic life necessities anticipate PBM's care and compassion. He underscored the significant challenge of fostering future generations and tackling poverty and its related hardships via the Pakistan Baitul-Mal platform.
