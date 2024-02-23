Open Menu

Syed Tariq Mehmood Ul Hassan Appointed MD, PBM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM

Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan has been appointed as the Managing Director of Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) for two-year term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan has been appointed as the Managing Director of Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) for two-year term.

According to a notification signed by Cap (Retd) Malik Shahbaz Waheed, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Poverty

Alleviation and Social Safety, Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan will serve the PBM on an honorary basis with immediate effect.

