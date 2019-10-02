UrduPoint.com
Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, A Senior Leader Of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Holds Meeting With Daulatzai

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) holds meeting with Daulatzai

Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) held a meeting with Javed Khan Daulatzai, the Chairman, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) held a meeting with Javed Khan Daulatzai, the Chairman, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region.

According to a press release issued here, Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi congratulated Javed Khan Daulatzai for assuming office of Chairman, Chief Minister Complaint Cell in Bahawalpur.

He also presented him flowers.

The two exchanged matters of mutual understanding. Gardezi hoped that Daulatzai would play his significant role for resolution of issues and problems confronted by people of Bahawalpur. He said that PTI had been working on agenda to provide people with all necessary facilities.

