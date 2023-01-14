Syed Waheed Raza, Husnain Raza, Aziz Khan win DBA elections

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Candidate for President in District Bar Association Multan Syed Waheed Raza Bukhari has won the election, held here on Saturday.

According to the unofficial result, he bagged 1439 votes and remained winner. Muhammed Tariq Ali Seyal was elected as vice president.

Similarly, for the slot of General Secretary, Syed Ali Altaf Gillani grabbed 1184 votes and remained winner.

In Muzaffargarh DBA, Syed Husnain Raza Rizvi elected as President while Omer Hoat won the slot of general secretary.

In Khanewal, Aziz Khan elected as President DBA. He got 330 votes. Similarly, Rana Kashif Ali Khan won slot of general secretary by securing 376 votes.