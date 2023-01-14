UrduPoint.com

Syed Waheed Raza, Husnain Raza, Aziz Khan Win DBA Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Syed Waheed Raza, Husnain Raza, Aziz Khan win DBA elections

Candidate for President in District Bar Association Multan Syed Waheed Raza Bukhari has won the election, held here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Candidate for President in District Bar Association Multan Syed Waheed Raza Bukhari has won the election, held here on Saturday.

According to the unofficial result, he bagged 1439 votes and remained winner. Muhammed Tariq Ali Seyal was elected as vice president.

Similarly, for the slot of General Secretary, Syed Ali Altaf Gillani grabbed 1184 votes and remained winner.

In Muzaffargarh DBA, Syed Husnain Raza Rizvi elected as President while Omer Hoat won the slot of general secretary.

In Khanewal, Aziz Khan elected as President DBA. He got 330 votes. Similarly, Rana Kashif Ali Khan won slot of general secretary by securing 376 votes.

Related Topics

Election Multan Khanewal Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber reaffirms UAE’s full support in ..

Sultan Al Jaber reaffirms UAE’s full support in advancing IRENA’s mission

16 minutes ago
 US State Department Regional Director to Meet With ..

US State Department Regional Director to Meet With Azerbaijani Officials in Baku ..

10 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police attends Padel ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police attends Padel Tennis Championship at Police ..

31 minutes ago
 Brazil tightens net around suspected riot instigat ..

Brazil tightens net around suspected riot instigators

5 minutes ago
 Rana Shahid Munir elected as DBA president, Rana B ..

Rana Shahid Munir elected as DBA president, Rana Babar as General Secretary

5 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to lead an ..

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to lead annual Parliamentary Hearing at ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.