Syed Waqar Mehdi swears in as Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The newly elected member of the Senate Syed Waqar Mehdi of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Monday took oath as Senator.

He was elected unopposed as a senator in place of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who resigned recently.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani administered an oath to the newly elected senator.

Later, the senator signed the roll of members as required by the rules.