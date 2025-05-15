Syed Waqar Mehdi takes oath as Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi took the oath as a newly elected member of the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday

during a session presided over by Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani.

The Senate Chairman administered the oath.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad, Shahida Rehmani, Asim Musa, and Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, who were

seated in the Senate Gallery.

Chairman Gilani warmly welcomed the visiting dignitaries, as well as students and faculty members from the Lahore school of Law, who were present to observe the parliamentary proceedings.

Earlier, the 350th Senate session commenced at the Parliament House with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.