UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syed Yusaf Raza Gillani To Be Indicted On February 13 In Illegal Advertisement Contract Reference

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:15 PM

Syed Yusaf Raza Gillani to be indicted on February 13 in illegal advertisement contract reference

The Accountability Court Islamabad judge Azam Khan will indict former prime minister Syed Yusaf Raza Gillani and other accused on February 13 in a graft case related to awarding alleged illegal advertisement contracts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Accountability Court Islamabad judge Azam Khan will indict former prime minister Syed Yusaf Raza Gillani and other accused on February 13 in a graft case related to awarding alleged illegal advertisement contracts.

Former premier was scheduled to be indicted on Thursday but he did not appear before the accountability court.

The judge deferred the indictment process due to the absence of the Pakistan People's Party leader and other accused on February 13.

It is worth mentioning that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a corruption references against the former prime minister and others for their alleged involvement in illegally awarding an advertising contract in violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

The other accused in the case included former secretary Information Technology Farooq Awan, former principal information officer Muhammad Saleem, Syed Hassan Sheikh, Inam Akbar and other officials of the Ministry of Information Technology, who allegedly misused their authority which caused a loss ofRs128.07 million to the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Technology February Million Court

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 January 2020

5 minutes ago

Ismail Raho to inaugurate new vegetable market on ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister forms three PTI committees to keep ..

1 minute ago

US Discussing With EU, Arab League 'Next Steps' on ..

1 minute ago

Public Account Committee seeks details of fraud be ..

1 minute ago

NTDC announces schedule of annual Maintenance Work ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.