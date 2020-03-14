Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani cancels walima ceremony of his son due to coronavirus

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani cancelled "Walima" of his son Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, scheduled on March 15 (Sunday) here in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani cancelled "Walima" of his son Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, scheduled on March 15 (Sunday) here in the city.

The Walima ceremony was cancelled following Coronavirus issue.

In a statement, the former prime minister stated that the issue was dangerous as coronavirus could spread with rapid pace. He urged masses to avoid gatherings. The masses should take maximum care and precaution against coronavirus.