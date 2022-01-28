Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani pays glowing tribute to Rabbani Khar

UrduPoint.com

Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Malik Rabbani Khar was a seasoned and social politician who served the public for 50 years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Malik Rabbani Khar was a seasoned and social politician who served the public for 50 years.

Speaking after Qul Khawani of Malik Rabbani Khar on Friday, he stated that Rabbani's son should follow footprints of his father and serve the masses.

After former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, his daughter Hina Rabbani Khar became the first woman Foreign Minister of the country, he said adding that it was matter of pride for this area.

He informed that he was representing former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today and added that he will soon come to offer condolences to the Khar family.

On this occasion, Mr Gilani prayed for the elevation of the deceased rank and patience for the bereaved family.

He further said that Malik Rabbani Khar also remained the provincial minister and also became MPA and MNA. The services rendered by the Khar family to the people of the area are not hidden from anyone as the Khar family has taken real steps for the welfare of the people, opposition leader in Senate noted.

Hundreds of people including Sajjada Nasheen Khawaja Ataullah Taunsvi, Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi, former MNA Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, former Governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar, members of National and Provincial Assembly, political, religious dignitaries of the area were present on the occasion.

