UrduPoint.com

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Terms Interfaith Harmony As Key Factor For Maintaining Peace, Eliminating Extremism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 09:31 PM

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani terms interfaith harmony as key factor for maintaining peace, eliminating extremism

Former Prime Minister and Leader of the opposition in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani termed interfaith harmony as a key factor in maintaining peace, eradicating extremism and resolving security issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Former Prime Minister and Leader of the opposition in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani termed interfaith harmony as a key factor in maintaining peace, eradicating extremism and resolving security issues.

Speaking at webinar under Foundation Dialogue for Peace on security and counter-extremism held in Oslo, Norway, said the press release issued on Friday.

He suggested that special attention should be paid to building relations on the basis of cooperation.

The time has come to prioritize concept of equality and fundamental rights for all human beings, he said adding that for achieving lasting peace, extremism can only be eradicated through sincere dialogue and action.

"Without these elements, there can be no peace anywhere in the world. Pakistan has suffered the most today against terrorism." former PM stated .

Pakistan combated terrorism vigorously, Extremism, intolerance, geopolitical and geo-economic tactics give rise to extremist ideologies and these factors turn into security concerns for all countries, Mr Gilani said.

Pakistan has been leading the global war on terror for almost two decades and have suffered more than any other country in the fight against terrorism, he said.

Pakistan has lost more than 70,000 precious lives and our economy incurred a loss of more than 130 billion Dollars, he said.

Rising extremism in India indicates shrinking of democracies deviating from the basic principles of equality and justice, he said.

Gilalni said that Electronic Crimes Act 2016 was passed to set up special anti-terrorism courts through constitutional amendment.

He said, Parliament approved National Action Plan in 2015 to eradicate terrorism.

"Our national commitment is strong today and Pakistan stands as the most experienced country in the fight against terrorism'" he observed.

Parliament passed Anti Money Laundering Act 2010 aiming to stop financing for terrorism, he stated.

Gilani pointed out the excellent role of the Pakistani Parliament in the fight against terrorism and also on the laws enacted against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Prime Minister World Parliament Norway Oslo Money 2016 2015 All From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pr ..

Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pre-pandemic

2 minutes ago
 Ruud fights back against Rublev to book ATP Finals ..

Ruud fights back against Rublev to book ATP Finals last four spot

2 minutes ago
 Swati visits Lahore Railway Station, removes 3 off ..

Swati visits Lahore Railway Station, removes 3 officers including DS

2 minutes ago
 Aiwan-e-Sadr turns blue to celebrate World Childre ..

Aiwan-e-Sadr turns blue to celebrate World Children's Day

2 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, MPs visit Sheikh Rashid, condole o ..

Governor Sindh, MPs visit Sheikh Rashid, condole over brother's demise

7 minutes ago
 Equal development in KP's all districts priority o ..

Equal development in KP's all districts priority of govt: CM

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.