Syed Zakria Ali Shah Appointed As Additional Registrar SCP
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has appointed Syed Zakria Ali Shah, an officer of Civil Services of Pakistan (CSP) as Additional Registrar (Admn) who will head the Court’s administrative wing, overseeing human resources, budgeting and audit, procurement, logistics and security—key functions underpinning the Supreme Court’s ongoing drive to modernize operations and improve service delivery for litigants nationwide.
Shah brings with him a portfolio of over three decades of public service experience across diverse sectors, including energy, infrastructure, economic development, foreign trade, and public administration.
He has served at senior leadership positions in multiple Federal ministries and departments. His recent assignments include serving as Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Senior Joint Secretary at the Ministry of National food Security and Research, and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum.
He has also held the role of Chief Executive Officer of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, where he played a pivotal role in the planning and execution of strategic initiatives under the CPEC framework. He also remained MD of Inter State Gas System (ISGS), MD of Pakistan Tobacco board (PTB) and CEO of Integrated System & Market Operator (ISMO).
Mr Shah’s career demonstrates deep command of public procurement, financial and secretariat regulations, and the management of large multidisciplinary teams for infrastructure, community development and donor funded programmes.
Recent Stories
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact
UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..
PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign
Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Int’l community must play active role in getting stopped Israeli atrocities on in Gaza: Asma Butt3 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate, Culture minister discuss heritage preservation, promotion of fine arts3 minutes ago
-
5 juice plants fined, 5000kg substandard meat discarded3 minutes ago
-
KPK Police to remain firm until complete elimination of terrorism: DIG Hazara3 minutes ago
-
PITB developed e-Abiana collects Rs. 1.58bln in a single day for Kharif 2024 crop3 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI hosts awareness session on international food safety standards14 minutes ago
-
Syed Zakria Ali Shah appointed as Additional Registrar SCP14 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University hosts seminar on 'Secrets of Success'14 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts seminar on sustainable food supply chain24 minutes ago
-
KP govt proposes amendments to Zakat and Ushr Bill 2025 to support disabled persons, minorities34 minutes ago
-
Commissioner joins Sundas Foundation to mark World Hemophilia Day34 minutes ago
-
Railways Minister Abbasi, PML-N's Tahira Aurangzeb hold cordial meeting34 minutes ago