Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah Sworn-in As Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath to Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah as the minister in a simple swearing-in ceremony at the Governor's House here
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath to Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah as the minister in a simple swearing-in ceremony at the Governor's House here.
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Sindh, secretaries of various departments and other high officials participated in the ceremony, said a statement on Wednesday.
The Governor congratulated provincial minister Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah on taking the oath.
Recent Stories
France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine in Berlin
RPO for early completion of development projects
Pak Army wins National Shooting C'ship
Kewell's Yokohama reach Asian Champions League semis
Iftar Dastarkhwan arranged at Shelter Home of Swat
Ramazan begins seeking blessings, spiritual renewal
UN seeking more than $850 mn for Rohingya refugees
Wales star North to retire from international rugby after Italy Test
Court awards life imprisonment in child rape case
Excavator operator dies on road
Joseph congratulates Muslims on Ramzan
Snowfall, rain bring relief to Jammu & Kashmir residents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO for early completion of development projects6 minutes ago
-
Iftar Dastarkhwan arranged at Shelter Home of Swat18 minutes ago
-
Ramazan begins seeking blessings, spiritual renewal19 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in child rape case19 minutes ago
-
Excavator operator dies on road18 minutes ago
-
Joseph congratulates Muslims on Ramzan18 minutes ago
-
Snowfall, rain bring relief to Jammu & Kashmir residents18 minutes ago
-
AC inspects facilities at Darul Aman for women18 minutes ago
-
Peace, security not to be compromised under any circumstances : Law Minister18 minutes ago
-
SC instructs PEMRA to review decision of fine on TV channels56 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad takes measures to ensure availability of essential items on control rates55 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers arrested55 minutes ago