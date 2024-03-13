Open Menu

Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah Sworn-in As Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah sworn-in as minister

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath to Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah as the minister in a simple swearing-in ceremony at the Governor's House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath to Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah as the minister in a simple swearing-in ceremony at the Governor's House here.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Sindh, secretaries of various departments and other high officials participated in the ceremony, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Governor congratulated provincial minister Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah on taking the oath.

