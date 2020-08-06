Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Appointed As Spl Judge - Anti-Corruption Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, District & Sessions Judge (BS-21) was appointed as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial), Sukkur with immediate effect against the post lying vacant.
