Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah appointed as Spl Judge - Anti-Corruption Sukkur

The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, District & Sessions Judge (BS-21) was appointed as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, District & Sessions Judge (BS-21) was appointed as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial), Sukkur with immediate effect against the post lying vacant.

This was stated in a statement on Thursday.