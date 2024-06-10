Open Menu

Syed Zulfiqar Shah Posted As Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Syed Zulfiqar Shah posted as Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, officer of Ex. PCS (BS-20) was posted as Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh against an existing vacancy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, officer of Ex. PCS (BS-20) was posted as Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh against an existing vacancy.

According to notification, Shah, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as Chairman ACE Sindh with immediate effect and untill further orders.

The post of chairman Anti Corruption Establishment was lying vacant after resignation of Farhat Junejo a week earlier.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Post

Recent Stories

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

4 minutes ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

6 minutes ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

5 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

8 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

6 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as ..

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

8 minutes ago
 5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

8 minutes ago
 Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% ..

Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts norma ..

Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman

8 minutes ago
 PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's touri ..

PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector

6 minutes ago
 PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at politi ..

PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan