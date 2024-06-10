Syed Zulfiqar Shah posted as Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, officer of Ex. PCS (BS-20) was posted as Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh against an existing vacancy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, officer of Ex. PCS (BS-20) was posted as Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh against an existing vacancy.

According to notification, Shah, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as Chairman ACE Sindh with immediate effect and untill further orders.

The post of chairman Anti Corruption Establishment was lying vacant after resignation of Farhat Junejo a week earlier.