Syeda Iffat Jabbar assumes charge as Director Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Syeda Iffat Jabbar assumed charge as Station Director, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) here on Monday.

She is the first woman appointed as Station Director in the 85 years history of PBC Peshawar.

PBC Peshawar was established in 1935 and since then Syeda Iffat Jabbar is first woman to have obtained the honour of assuming the responsibilities of the Station Director, Peshawar.