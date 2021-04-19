Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar swears in as MNA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The newly elected Member of the National Assembly Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Monday took oath.

She was elected as MNA in recently by-election (NA-75 Daska) held on April 10.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar administered oath to the newly elected MNA.

Later, the MNA signed roll of members as required by the rules.