Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar Swears In As MNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar swears in as MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The newly elected Member of the National Assembly Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Monday took oath.

She was elected as MNA in recently by-election (NA-75 Daska) held on April 10.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar administered oath to the newly elected MNA.

Later, the MNA signed roll of members as required by the rules.

More Stories From Pakistan

