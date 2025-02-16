Syeda Tehseen Abidi inaugurates "The Brand Fest – Family Shopping Festival"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Brand Fest – Family Shopping Festival kicked off in grand style at Habitt City Mall, bringing together leading brands, entrepreneurs and families for a vibrant pre-Ramadan shopping and entertainment experience. The event organized by Smart Business Group in collaboration with Biz Grip Solutions and Spokesperson of Sindh Govt Syeda Tehseen Abidi was the chief guest.

Syeda Tehseen Abidi emphasized the importance of platforms like "The Brand Fest" in fostering business growth, particularly among women entrepreneurs.

“The Sindh government is committed to supporting initiatives that uplift women and promote entrepreneurship, she added.

The festival offered a unique experience, featuring a diverse range of shopping stalls, entertainment activities, and networking opportunities for business owners.

With a strong media presence, the event successfully amplified its message of community spirit and economic development.

Organizers Erum Arshad (CEO, Smart Business Group & EEP) and Maryam Hina (CEO, Biz Grip Solutions) expressed their gratitude to the media and attendees for making the event a success.

Also in attendance were other distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Abdul Salam Dadabhoy (CEO Dadabhoy Group of Companies) and renowned industry leaders such as Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan (Country Head, Salman's), Karim Teli (Managing Director, Igloo), Saad Bin Aziz (CEO, urdu academy), Furqan Bilal (CEO, TFS school Systems), and Mr. Razzak Pardesi (CEO, IHRI).