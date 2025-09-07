Open Menu

Syedaal Appeals To Business Community For Flood Relief Support

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Syedaal appeals to business community for flood relief support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, in a series of meetings with prominent traders, investors, and business leaders in Karachi, appealed to the business community to play an active role in supporting flood victims.

Meeting separately with Atiq Mir, Chairman of the All-Karachi Traders Alliance and Patron-in-Chief of the Atiq Mir Foundation, as well as with Mian Tariq and other representatives from the electronics, garments, and industrial sectors, he said recent torrential rains and devastating floods in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had severely affected thousands of families.

Syedaal Khan said that the victims were facing extreme hardships, with financial losses crippling their lives.

In such circumstances, he emphasised that the role of philanthropists and the business community was crucial in helping families return to normal and prosperous lives.

“This is the time to extend maximum support to our fellow countrymen in distress,” he said, urging the Federal and provincial governments, social organisations, and civil society to accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts collectively. “It is our shared responsibility to ensure maximum aid reaches the victims.”

The Deputy Chairman underlined that the true strength of nations lies in unity and cooperation, adding that this spirit would enable Pakistan to overcome the crisis.

He has been in Karachi for the past week, engaging with business leaders, investors, lawyers, students, social figures, media, and parliamentarians to mobilise resources for relief activities.

He urged Karachi’s philanthropists and business community to come forward generously so that affected families could rebuild their lives with dignity.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan