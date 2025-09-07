Syedaal Appeals To Business Community For Flood Relief Support
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, in a series of meetings with prominent traders, investors, and business leaders in Karachi, appealed to the business community to play an active role in supporting flood victims.
Meeting separately with Atiq Mir, Chairman of the All-Karachi Traders Alliance and Patron-in-Chief of the Atiq Mir Foundation, as well as with Mian Tariq and other representatives from the electronics, garments, and industrial sectors, he said recent torrential rains and devastating floods in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had severely affected thousands of families.
Syedaal Khan said that the victims were facing extreme hardships, with financial losses crippling their lives.
In such circumstances, he emphasised that the role of philanthropists and the business community was crucial in helping families return to normal and prosperous lives.
“This is the time to extend maximum support to our fellow countrymen in distress,” he said, urging the Federal and provincial governments, social organisations, and civil society to accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts collectively. “It is our shared responsibility to ensure maximum aid reaches the victims.”
The Deputy Chairman underlined that the true strength of nations lies in unity and cooperation, adding that this spirit would enable Pakistan to overcome the crisis.
He has been in Karachi for the past week, engaging with business leaders, investors, lawyers, students, social figures, media, and parliamentarians to mobilise resources for relief activities.
He urged Karachi’s philanthropists and business community to come forward generously so that affected families could rebuild their lives with dignity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Syedaal appeals to business community for flood relief support5 minutes ago
-
Police Station on Wheels: ICT Police vans to facilitate citizens at major spots5 minutes ago
-
President accords approval to National Institute of Health (Reorganization) Amendment Bill5 minutes ago
-
Thundershower forecast for cities including Karachi35 minutes ago
-
Vaccination of domestic animals in flood-affected areas of Shaheed Benazirabad contines44 minutes ago
-
HWA seeks urgent action to end child marriages, gender-based violence in rural Sindh44 minutes ago
-
PM grieved at Jalalpur boat tragedy44 minutes ago
-
Labubu mania: The mischievous toy captivating Pakistan’s social media scene44 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits PRCS's medical camp, calls for stronger healthcare, rehabilitation of flood victi ..45 minutes ago
-
Buddhist legacy at Shah Allah Ditta holds huge cultural tourism potential45 minutes ago
-
Capital Police Issues Rain Safety Advisory for Citizens55 minutes ago
-
Flood victims await KP Govt compensation as winter looms55 minutes ago