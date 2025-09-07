Syedaal appeals to business community for flood relief support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, in a series of meetings with prominent traders, investors, and business leaders in Karachi, appealed to the business community to play an active role in supporting flood victims.

Meeting separately with Atiq Mir, Chairman of the All-Karachi Traders Alliance and Patron-in-Chief of the Atiq Mir Foundation, as well as with Mian Tariq and other representatives from the electronics, garments, and industrial sectors, he said recent torrential rains and devastating floods in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had severely affected thousands of families.

Syedaal Khan said that the victims were facing extreme hardships, with financial losses crippling their lives.

In such circumstances, he emphasised that the role of philanthropists and the business community was crucial in helping families return to normal and prosperous lives.

“This is the time to extend maximum support to our fellow countrymen in distress,” he said, urging the Federal and provincial governments, social organisations, and civil society to accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts collectively. “It is our shared responsibility to ensure maximum aid reaches the victims.”

The Deputy Chairman underlined that the true strength of nations lies in unity and cooperation, adding that this spirit would enable Pakistan to overcome the crisis.

He has been in Karachi for the past week, engaging with business leaders, investors, lawyers, students, social figures, media, and parliamentarians to mobilise resources for relief activities.

He urged Karachi’s philanthropists and business community to come forward generously so that affected families could rebuild their lives with dignity.