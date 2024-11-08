Open Menu

Syedaal Calls For Following Allama Iqbal’s Vision For Prosperous Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Syedaal calls for following Allama Iqbal’s vision for prosperous Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Acting Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan, on Friday emphasized the importance of following Allama Muhammad Iqbal's vision for a prosperous Pakistan.

In his message on Iqbal’s birth anniversary, Syedaal highlighted the lasting significance of Iqbal’s philosophy, describing him as a guiding light for Muslims of the subcontinent who long sought direction.

He noted that true dedication to Iqbal’s vision involves not only understanding his ideas but also applying them to shape Pakistan into the nation Iqbal envisioned—a dream realized through the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Syedaal stressed the importance of embracing Iqbal’s concepts of "Shaheen" and "Khudi" , asserting that only by embodying these ideals can Pakistan achieve its rightful place on the global stage.

He urged the nation to integrate Iqbal’s philosophy into their lives as a source of knowledge and action, aspiring to inspire the world with their character.

He called for the pursuit of a developed, Islamic welfare state that aligns with Iqbal’s vision, positioning Pakistan as a model among nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Muslim

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

22 minutes ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 hour ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

2 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

2 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

6 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan