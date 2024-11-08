Syedaal calls for following Allama Iqbal’s vision for prosperous Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Acting Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan, on Friday emphasized the importance of following Allama Muhammad Iqbal's vision for a prosperous Pakistan.

In his message on Iqbal’s birth anniversary, Syedaal highlighted the lasting significance of Iqbal’s philosophy, describing him as a guiding light for Muslims of the subcontinent who long sought direction.

He noted that true dedication to Iqbal’s vision involves not only understanding his ideas but also applying them to shape Pakistan into the nation Iqbal envisioned—a dream realized through the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Syedaal stressed the importance of embracing Iqbal’s concepts of "Shaheen" and "Khudi" , asserting that only by embodying these ideals can Pakistan achieve its rightful place on the global stage.

He urged the nation to integrate Iqbal’s philosophy into their lives as a source of knowledge and action, aspiring to inspire the world with their character.

He called for the pursuit of a developed, Islamic welfare state that aligns with Iqbal’s vision, positioning Pakistan as a model among nations.