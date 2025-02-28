Syedaal Condemns Akora Khattak Suicide Attack
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasir Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack at Darul Uloom Haqqania’s central mosque in Akora Khattak, terming it a cowardly and inhumane act.
He said that targeting innocent worshippers is a heinous and deplorable crime, deserving the strongest condemnation.
Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the attack, he reaffirmed that terrorists are not only enemies of the nation but of all humanity, and such attacks cannot weaken the country's resolve.
Syedaal Khan Nasir prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
He also wished speedy recovery for the injured.
The Deputy Chairman Senate said that strict action against terrorists must continue with national unity and that the enemies of peace will not succeed in their nefarious designs.
