Syedaal condoles with NA Speaker on sister’s demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of the elder sister of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In a condolence message, Syedaal Khan extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul.

"May Allah grant the deceased the highest rank in Jannah and provide strength to the family to bear this loss," he said.

He also expressed solidarity with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his family, assuring them of his support during this difficult time.